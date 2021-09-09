‘Nobody gave up’: Sister of murdered Belen Marine speaks about suspect sentencing

"No amount of time will ever bring Matthew back," Bratten said.

Gomez and the Thirteenth Judicial District Attorney originally accepted a plea deal for 40 years but Judge James Lawrence Sanchez suspended some of the counts following the agreement. Judge Sanchez, however, kept intact the most serious counts of murder and robbery.

Gomez will serve 85% of his time consecutively.

It was July of 2019 when Gurule’s life was taken by Gomez when he tried to steal Gurule’s wallet at gun point.

"The irony to come home and to be killed on American soil by another American when he survived Iraq and Afghanistan," Bratten said. "Being shot four times in the face when you are told to run away is not fair, it's not right, and it's literally cold blood."

Gurule was reported missing, leading to a massive 21 day search by family. Bratten vividly remembers those search efforts as well as the day Gomez was arrested.



"I can't describe this feeling and it was this overwhelming, insane powerful thing like it was overwhelming that was the one," Bratten said.

Now, she wants people to remember her brother not as a victim but as a loving brother and friend.

"He never met a stranger. He would have given his shirt off his back,” Bratten said. "He was a good Marine, he was a good person."

