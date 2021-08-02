Packed city council agenda: United stadium, arroyo safety, balloon landing site, free bus fares

New Mexico United Stadium

Councilors will be tuned in virtually as they are introduced to the resolution for a proposed New Mexico United stadium. The city council won't vote on putting it on the ballot until their next meeting. If that happens, voters would have the final say on whether the city should put up $50 million to build a multi-use stadium for the team.

City Councilor Pat Davis told KOB 4 that if voters approve the plan, taxes will not go up and current programs won't be cut.

The council is expected to vote to put the stadium on the ballot on Aug. 16.

Arroyo Safety

Another resolution introduced Monday night aims to prevent deaths in Albuquerque arroyos. Four people have died in recent weeks after getting swept away in fast-moving water this monsoon season. The resolution calls for a study to identify areas with heavy foot traffic and to make suggestions on what can to be done to make arroyos safer.

Balloon landing recommendation

At the meeting, there is expected to also be a vote to ensure there will be enough landing areas for balloonists in Albuquerque. The city is looking at the possibility of spending up to $70 million for a 91-acre lot near Osuna and Paseo del Norte.

Free bus fares?

Monday night could also mark the last stop before free fares on the Albuquerque buses get rolling. The mayor originally told KOB 4 that pilot program was expected to start last month. However, that didn't happen. After some finger-pointing between the mayor's office and the city council, there are three resolutions on the agenda to be voted on Monday.

This has the potential to be contentious – as they aim to clear up language in the original budget and transit ordinance. They will also set a new start date for Oct. 1.

To tune in to the city council meeting, click here to find the Zoom link.