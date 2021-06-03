Protesters disrupt Gov. Lujan Grisham's reelection announcement

"I'm sorry we picked the same location as the QAnon lizard people meeting was at," Lujan Grisham told her supporters.

Democratic state lawmakers who attended the event were trying to make sense of the chaos.

"It was very difficult to hear anyone," said state Sen. Mimi Stewart. "At one point, I had to put my fingers in my ear because everyone was trying to scream over the outside screamers."

"I think there are a few people very confused about reality," House Speaker Brian Egolf added.

"This is a fringe element using bullhorns," said Sen. Peter Wirth. "It's embarrassing, quite frankly, for our whole process, but we move forward."