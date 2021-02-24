Eased restrictions allow for more sports to resume in New Mexico

Brandon Ortega
Updated: February 24, 2021 05:09 PM
Created: February 24, 2021 04:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Changes to the states Red to Green Framework for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic now allow for many sports to resume.
The UNM baseball team can now play at their home field, which has been renovated.
Lobo women's, softball, tennis, and the rest of spring sports will be able to host games.
"It's been a true testament to our student athletes and our coaches for their patience and understanding, but we're excited-- really appreciative of the governor, the governor's office and everybody that's been a part of this," said UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nunez.
The Isotopes are getting ready for the April 8 season opener, but are waiting for Major League Baseball to finalize the schedule.
"Baseball has always been a part of the healing in this country and certainly in this community, and we are so looking forward to being able to provide some sense of normalcy back into the community and to provide that healing we are very much looking forward to that day when we can say play ball," said Isotopes' General Manager John Traub.
Other local sports organizations like the Duke City Gladiators and New Mexico United can start making adjustments to their upcoming seasons.
"We believed that we were going to get here one day, and now we're here and so it makes the journey worth it," said Peter Trevisani, CEO and president of New Mexico United.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company