Eased restrictions allow for more sports to resume in New Mexico

The Isotopes are getting ready for the April 8 season opener, but are waiting for Major League Baseball to finalize the schedule.

"Baseball has always been a part of the healing in this country and certainly in this community, and we are so looking forward to being able to provide some sense of normalcy back into the community and to provide that healing we are very much looking forward to that day when we can say play ball," said Isotopes' General Manager John Traub.

Other local sports organizations like the Duke City Gladiators and New Mexico United can start making adjustments to their upcoming seasons.

"We believed that we were going to get here one day, and now we're here and so it makes the journey worth it," said Peter Trevisani, CEO and president of New Mexico United.