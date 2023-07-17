4 Your Morning: Officer killed, DWI street racing crash, new aquatic center, ‘Barbenheimer’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Good morning! Here are the four top stories we are following Monday morning.

Officer dies following shootout in Alamogordo

An Alamogordo police officer died after getting shot in the line of duty Saturday.

Officer Anthony Ferguson was 41 years old. Ferguson is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, daughter and son. His family asks for privacy at this time.

Police charge suspected street racer with DWI resulting in great bodily harm

Albuquerque police say a drunk street racer crashed into a crowd of people Saturday night. The crash injured four bystanders, including two seriously injured.

This happened at the popular Taco Bus food truck on Central Avenue.

New aquatic center opens in North Valley

Bernalillo County will soon have a new place for people to cool off. The county will break ground Monday at 10:30 a.m. on a new aquatics center in the North Valley.

The new facility will be at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, featuring an outdoor pool, a water slide and a first-of-its-kind indoor wellness pool.

‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon takes over moviegoers

This weekend, a phenomenon will impact millions of people:

Barbenheimer!

Our Question of the Day is: Which summer blockbuster are you planning to see? Oppenheimer, Barbie, or both?

Vote here now: