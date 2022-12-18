Eye on New Mexico: A tour of the Gateway Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In this week’s episode of Eye on New Mexico, we’re getting a special look at the progress being made in the Gateway Center.

Back in 2019, voters approved $14 million for the homeless shelter to be created all these years later construction is underway, and the Gateway Center is taking shape.

Family and Community Services Operations Director, Doug Chaplin, took us inside to give us a construction update.

