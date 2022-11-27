Eye on New Mexico: Deadly student shooting on UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In November, parts of the University of New Mexico campus were covered in police tape after a UNM student was shot and killed and a New Mexico State University student-athlete was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The crime scene was near multiple UNM just north of Johnson field, the northeast portion of campus was closed off most of Saturday.

At the time, state police said all they knew was a 19-year-old UNM student– later identified as Brandon Travis– was shot and killed early Saturday morning, and an NMSU student-athlete — 21-year-old Michael Peake –was shot and was treated at a local hospital.

