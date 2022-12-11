Eye on New Mexico: Medical marijuana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Recreational marijuana was legalized in New Mexico for just under a year ago, but medical use has been legal in the state for more than a decade. But even now all these years later changes are being made to who qualifies for a medical card.

This week, the department of health announced folks with a generalized anxiety disorder can now apply for a medical marijuana card but why now? Can’t folks just buy marijuana recreationally?

In this Eye on New Mexico episode, we sat down with NMDOH’s director of the Medical Cannabis Program to ask all those questions and more.