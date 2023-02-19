Eye on New Mexico: NMSU men’s basketball team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This week on Eye on New Mexico, we’re keeping an eye on disturbing allegations of hazing on the New Mexico State University men’s basketball team.

NMSU chancellor Dan Arvizu described the men’s basketball program as “infected with a culture of bad behavior” after announcing they have fired head coach Greg Heiar Tuesday.

The Aggie’s basketball season is over after “despicable acts” caused the university to pull the plug on the remainder of the team’s season.

Now, a hazing investigation looms as the fallout continues.

