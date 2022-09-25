Eye on New Mexico: Safe Outdoor Spaces

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In this week’s episode, we are looking at Safe Outdoor Spaces and answering questions that are on everyone’s mind: What are they? Will they help with the homelessness problem?

Plans and different approaches on how to handle Albuquerque’s growing homelessness problem have been taking shape over the past few months.

The city council finally approved Safe Outdoor Spaces, the mayor closed Coronado Park, and the city continues to make progress on the Gateway Center– but now stakeholders want a little bit more support from the rest of the community.

