ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For this week’s Eye on New Mexico, we spoke to the states’ delegation in the House of Representatives between votes 12 and 13 for the speaker of the House.

Now, the conversations did happen before the 14th vote that was held at 10 p.m. Friday night, so the conversations reflect what our representatives went through on the first four days before a speaker was elected.

Watch the video above for more.