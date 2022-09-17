Eye on New Mexico: Unemployment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In this week’s Eye on New Mexico episode, we’re talking about workers– who’s hiring, who’s resigning, and what are the state’s latest employment trends?

According to the New Mexico Department of Work Force Solutions, the state currently has a 4.5% unemployment rate and the number has been steadily going down since last year. But New Mexico still is a whole percentage point higher than the national average which is a 3.5% unemployment rate.

