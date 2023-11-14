Love 4 Adoptable Pets: November 14, 2023

We're showing you two sweet pups who want to make your home their home.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets by showing you two pets up for adoption now in Albuquerque.

First we have Stella, a black American pit bull terrier mix. She loves her pool and knows a few tricks too.

Stella is available at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Then we have Khali, a 2-year-old Brindle American pit bull terrier mix. She is a gentle giant who can sit, shake and come. She is also great with other dogs.

Khali is available at the Westside Animal Shelter (details)

