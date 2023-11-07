Love 4 Pets: November 7, 2023

We're showing you a couple of pets who want to make your home their home.

It’s Tuesday! That means we are showing off two pets up for adoption in the Albuquerque area.

First, we have Slick. Slick is a 1-year-old black Husky mix who would make a great buddy to go for a run with.

He currently lives at the Westside Animal Shelter, if you’d like to meet and/or adopt him.

And don’t let this guy’s name fool you – Bear is an 8-year-old German shepherd mix. He’s potty-trained and knows how to sit, shake and lie down, to show off his beautiful, multi-colored.

Bear is living at Lucky Paws Adoption Center in the Coronado Mall.

