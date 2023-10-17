Love 4 Adoptable Pets: October 17, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Eddie Garcia | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s Tuesday! That means we have two pretty pets ready to have you take them home and make your home their home.

Koco

  • Black domestic medium hair mix
  • 3 years old
  • She will get along with other kitties at home, as long as they respect her need to be aloof
  • Available at Eastside Shelter

Mira

  • White American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
  • Happy girl, friendly and loves back rubs, playing the pool and road trips
  • Available at the Westside Shelter

