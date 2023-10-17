Love 4 Adoptable Pets: October 17, 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s Tuesday! That means we have two pretty pets ready to have you take them home and make your home their home.
Koco
- Black domestic medium hair mix
- 3 years old
- She will get along with other kitties at home, as long as they respect her need to be aloof
- Available at Eastside Shelter
Mira
- White American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
- Happy girl, friendly and loves back rubs, playing the pool and road trips
- Available at the Westside Shelter
