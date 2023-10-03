Love 4 Adoptable Pets: October 3

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Good morning! We have two furry friends looking for their fur-ever home.

Meet Thelma! Believe it or not, she came to the Eastside Shelter with her friend, Louise. Louise has been adopted, and now it’s Thelma’s turn!

Thelma is a 2-year-old brindle American Pit Bull Terrier mix. She loves affection and can’t wait for you to be her next adventure buddy.

Up next is Lane! He is a 7-month-old Australian Cattle Dog mix. If you’re looking for an all-around good pup, Lane is it. He is very friendly with other dogs.

Lane is currently at Lucky Paws inside the Coronado Mall. Click here for more information.

