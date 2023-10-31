Love 4 Adoptable Pets: October 31, 2023

We're showing our "Love 4 Pets" by showing you two pets who want to make your home their home!

It’s Tuesday so we’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two adoptable pets available in Albuquerque:

Blue

A loving, 1-year-old pit bull terrier mix who knows how to strike a pose and is very sweet. He has been at the Westside Animal Shelter since July.

Mikey

A sweet, 1-year-old red merle Australian cattle dog mix who is dog and people-friendly – and is available at Lucky Paws in Coronado Mall.

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.