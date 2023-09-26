Love 4 Adoptable Pets: September 26

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s Tuesday which means we are showing off some pets up for adoption.

First up: Do you like cats? Yes, cats, plural! We have Maurice and Goober.

Maurice and Goober are five months old and came to the shelter together. They are shy so it may take some time to adjust.

Forget Dr. Pepper, we got Mr. Pibb!

Mr. Pibbs is a 3-year-old American pitbull terrier mix, one of the sweetest dogs! Just look at that face!

If you want to adopt any of them, visit the Eastside Shelter in Albuquerque.

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.