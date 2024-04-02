Love 4 Pets: April 2, 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with Chula and Cinnamon! They’re in the Albuquerque metro and want to make your home their home.

Chula is a 12-year-old bulldog mix. She is a wise and gentle soul who is in a foster home, searching for her fur-ever home. If you’d like to meet her, dial 311 to set up an appointment.

Cinnamon is a 1-year-old German shepherd mix. He is ready to spice up your life with his playful spirit and affectionate nature.

If you’d like to add a dash of Cinnamon to your life, visit Lucky Paws in Coronado Center (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.