Love 4 Pets: April 9, 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pals who want to make your home their home!

First, we have Charlie.

Charlie is a 5-year-old German Shepherd mix. You can see just how charming this little guy is. Charlie has a heart of gold and will steal your heart.

If you’d like to meet him, visit the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

Next, we have Green.

Green is a 4-year-old pit bull terrier mix. This social butterfly will greet you every day with a wagging tail and that big smile!

Meet Green at Lucky Paws in Coronado Center (details).

