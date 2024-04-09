Love 4 Pets: April 9, 2024
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pals who want to make your home their home!
First, we have Charlie.
Charlie is a 5-year-old German Shepherd mix. You can see just how charming this little guy is. Charlie has a heart of gold and will steal your heart.
If you’d like to meet him, visit the Westside Animal Shelter (details).
Next, we have Green.
Green is a 4-year-old pit bull terrier mix. This social butterfly will greet you every day with a wagging tail and that big smile!
Meet Green at Lucky Paws in Coronado Center (details).
We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.