Love 4 Pets: December 12, 2023

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets who want to make your home their home.

We have Chong, who could be your next running buddy! He’s a 1-year-old border collie mix who is a canine athlete in the mix with boundless, playful energy. Chong loves to do anything that keeps his paws moving.

Then we have Alexander and those beautiful eyes you’ll have to see. He is a 10-month-old American pit bull terrier mix who, like Chong, is full of energy and ready for a walk. Alexander loves cuddles too!

Alexander and Chong are available at the Eastside Animal Shelter in Albuquerque (details)

