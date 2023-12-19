Love 4 Pets: December 19, 2023

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets up for adoption now at the Westside Animal Shelter in Albuquerque.

First is Carlos, a 1-year-old labrador mix. He has a heart full of joy to bring to your family. This smart boy is a social butterfly and has perfect manners.

Next is Fluffy, a good girl who could be the perfect walking or running companion, with a little guidance. She enjoys quality time exercising.

Meet and/or adopt them at the Westside Animal Shelter. Details are here.

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.