Love 4 Pets: December 5, 2023

We're showing you two pets who want to make your home their home.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s Tuesday! That means we are showing off two pets who want to make your home their home.

First, we have Petal. This two-year-old bundle of joy is an American pit bull terrier mix. She loves to play but wouldn’t mind cuddling on the couch. Meet her at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

Blade is a ball of energy and has a lot of fun, including with his ball. He also adores the company of older children and would make a great playmate. Meet him at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.