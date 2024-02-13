Love 4 Pets: Feb. 13, 2024

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with a couple of pets who want to make your home their home.

First, we have Kratos! Kratos is a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix. He has a striking gaze and is a bundle of energy always willing to embark on adventures, especially outdoors and on long walks. Kratos also loves curling up on the couch.

Then, we have Max. He is a nine-month-old Field Spaniel mix who is the perfect pup full of energy and ready for someone to bring him to his fur-ever home.

You can find Kratos and Max at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

