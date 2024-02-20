Love 4 Pets: Feb. 20, 2024

We're showing you two pets who want to make your home their home as we show our Love 4 Pets!

First, say hello to Trucker. He is a loveable 4-year-old American bulldog mix. How could you not fall in love with his adorable? He’s the epitome of sweetness and will be a loyal companion.

Trucker is the perfect addition to any home. You can visit him at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Next, we have Daisy, a 9-month-old Australian cattle dog mix. She is a ball of energy and has an outgoing personality. If you already have a pup at home, then Daisy is a great companion because she gets along great with other dogs.

Meet Daisy at Lucky Paws in Coronado Center (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.