Love 4 Pets: Feb. 27, 2024

It’s Tuesday! That means we are showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets who are looking for their fur-ever homes.

Butterfly is a 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix. This charming guy has been spreading his wings at the shelter since October. He’s ready to flutter into your fur-ever home.

Like a butterfly, Butterfly has a vibrant and free spirit. You can meet him at the Westside Animal Shelter.

Remy is a 3-year-old German shepherd mix.

Oh by the way, have you ever seen such a big smile? Remy radiates happiness. He can’t wait to bring all of that love and cheer into your home!

Remy came to the Eastside Animal Shelter in December and is ready for his new home. Click here to learn how you can meet him.

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.