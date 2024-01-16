Love 4 Pets: Jan. 16, 2024

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets who need a home.

First is Felix, a 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He loves getting out in nature and going for walks. He is the perfect loyal and devoted companion.

Felix is up for adoption at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

Next is 5-year-old Rocky, who is also an American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He has been patiently waiting for his fur-ever home. He won’t let you down either — his heart is as big as his smile!

Rocky is up for adoption at the Eastside Shelter (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.