Love 4 Pets: Jan. 23, 2024

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets who'd love to make your home their home!

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets who will bring lots of love to your home.

First, we have Rocky. He is a 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix who is a bundle of love and joy with a charming personality and playful spirit.

You can meet Rocky at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details)

Now, meet 2-year-old Australian shepherd mix, Bubby! He spends his day running, jumping and even taking part in the agility course! He knows how to sit and loves a treat.

Meet Bubby at the Westside Animal Shelter (details)

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.