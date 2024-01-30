Love 4 Pets: Jan. 30, 2024

We have two very good pups looking to make your home their home.

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets who want to make your home their home!

First is Adora, an 8-year-old Labrador retriever mix. She loves adventures and rolling in the grass. She is a little shy at first but she quickly comes out of her shell.

Meet Adora at the Westside Animal Shelter (details)

Next we have Will, a 3-year-old pointer mix. Will makes a charming and friendly companion who greets each day with a wagging tail. He has a gentle and affectionate demeanor and is a quick learner.

If you’d like to meet Will, you can see him and his tricks in action at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details)

