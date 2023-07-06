Love 4 Pets: July 6

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Chief Meteorologist Eddie Garcia is sharing pictures of your pets as we show our “Love 4 Pets,” including some recognizable pets.

First, we have Luka. He is a sweet little guy with only one eye. His owner nicknamed him Barbecue Bob.

Next is Remy. She is ready to go to sleep all snuggled under her blanket and in her bed.

Then we have Rufus, who is out playing out in the sunshine. There’s also Bugly Beezlepug, who looks like the dog from Men in Black and loves hiding under his blanket.

Another awesomely-named pal is Isabella Marie Swan-Cullen-Johnson. Gee, her owner must be a Twilight fan. I don’t know if she’s Team Edward or Team Jacob but she does know how to pose!

