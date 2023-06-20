Love 4 Pets: June 20
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our “Love 4 Pets” with two furry pals who Chief Meteorologist Eddie Garcia says want to call your home their home.
Sasha is an 11-year-old black rottweiler mix. She is housebroken and easy to walk on and off a leash. Sasha likes all humans but has no opinions on other dogs. She just ignores them.
You can find Sasha at the Westside Shelter.
- 11800 Sunset Gardens SW, Albuquerque
- 505-768-1975.
Meet Huckleberry. Really, that’s his name.
Huckleberry is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog mix who is really just a giant puppy. He’ll show you his zoomies then crawl into your lap.
If you want to meet Huckleberry, he is at the Eastside Shelter.
- 8920 Lomas Blvd. N.E., Albuquerque
- 505-768-2000