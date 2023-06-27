Love 4 Pets: June 27

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s Tuesday! That means we have some four-legged friends who want you to adopt them.

First up is Theo, who is a 7-year-old brown tabby cat. He is affectionate and ready to meet someone who will love him and rub his belly. He will need to be an indoor cat only.

Theo is ready to make your acquaintance at Lucky Paws in the Coronado Mall (6600 Menaul Blvd. N.E., 505-768-1975)

Then, we have B. Spears, a black American Pit Bull Terrier mix who is quite the superstar. She loves playing with toys and knows how to put on a show – and would love to be the star of your life.

You can meet B. Spears at the Westside Shelter (11800 Sunset Gardens S.W., 505-768-1975).