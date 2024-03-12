Love 4 Pets: March 12, 2024

Meet two pals who want to make your home their home! We have Scooby and Lila Rose.

Meet Scooby. He’s looking for the perfect parent to feed him some Scooby Snacks.

Scooby is a 1-year-old Labrador mix who is bursting with energy and excitement. This loveable guy is the perfect pup to take on walks and adventures – maybe a mystery or two.

You can meet Scooby at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

Next up is Lila Rose. She is ready to share her love with a lucky family. She loves being around people and has a gentle and loving demeanor.

Meet Lila Rose at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.