Love 4 Pets: March 5, 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Good Tuesday! We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two good pals who want to make your home. their fur-ever home.

First, we have Daja. She is a 4-year-old American pit bull terrier mix. She is ready to steal your heart with her affectionate nature. She’ll mesmerize you with her beautiful brown eyes.

Daja is leash-trained and loves a long walk by the bosque. Meet her at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details)!

Next, he ain’t no hound dog but Elvis sure wants to snoop around your door. This 5-year-old terrier mix is ready for his new home. Elvis also loves purple and is adorable. You can’t help falling in love with this guy.

Meet Elvis at Lucky Paws inside Coronado Mall (details)!

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.