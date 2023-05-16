Love 4 Pets: May 16

There are two pups at the Westside Animal Shelter that need good homes!

First up is Oreo, a one-year-old American Pit Bul Terrier mix. Oreo is fantastic at fetch and likes to carry toys in her mouth. She would be great in an active household.

There’s also Belen, a one-year-old tan Australian Cattle Dog mix. She is always ready to show off her zoomies. Come find out how much fun she will bring to your life.

You can meet Belen and Oreo at the Albuquerque Westside Shelter. For more information, call (505) 768-1975.