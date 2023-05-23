Love 4 Pets: May 23

Check out these three pups at the Eastside Animal Shelter who need good homes!

First up is Cicero, a five-year-old tan German shepherd mix. Cicero is a quiet and sweet companion. He’s happy, playful and very good on a leash.

There’s also Champion, a six-year-old American pit bull terrier mix. He’s a real champ at tricks and knows commands like “Sit” and “Down.” He’s also working on his leash skills and really likes back scratches.

And here’s Patsy! She is a 2-year-old American pit bull terrier mix. Prepare yourself for those puppy eyes, though. She is a sweet girl who has been waiting since August for her fur-ever home.

If you’d like to meet or adopt Cicero, Champion or Patsy, visit the Albuquerque Eastside Shelter. For more information, call (505) 768-1975.