Love 4 Pets: Nov. 21, 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Each Tuesday we feature two pals looking for their fur-ever home here in the Albuquerque metro.

This time around, we have Delilah and Rover.

Delilah is a 3-year-old Wheaten Terrier mix who is a big ball of energy. She is always up for a lively walk in the park or a game of fetch.

Delilah is at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

Rover is a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix. He’s a calm pup who would prefer a nice evening cuddled up on the couch with you. This guy is great on a leash and would love to go on a walk.

Rover is at Lucky Paws at Coronado Center (details).

