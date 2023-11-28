Love 4 Pets: November 28, 2023

We have two pets looking to make your home their home.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s Tuesday, which means we are showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets in the Albuquerque metro who want to make your home their home.

First, we have Bell, a third-year-old Boxer mix whose heart is as big as her ears. She loves a good game of fetch or a brisk walk. She isn’t opposed to lounging and cuddling, either.

Next, we have Paul, a Labrador retriever mix who has a big smile. He’s a social butterfly who loves to spread positive vibes with all his new friends, hopefully including you!

Bell and Paul are at the Westside Animal Shelter (details)

