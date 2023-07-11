Love 4 Pets up for adoption: July 11

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re looking to add to your family, we know some furry friends who are looking for good homes and want to join the family.

First up is Paco. You’ll have to see his cute face with the tongue hanging out. Paco is a 1-year-old black Rottweiler mix who is a bit shy. If you bring him cookies, though, he will make a silly face.

Paco is working on his leash and potty training skills while he waits for you at the Eastside Shelter.

And beep beep! Second up is Jeep!

Jeep is a 3-year-old gray tabby shorthair mix and a very sweet boy who rocks a sweater. He’d love to find his fur-ever lap.

Jeep is at the Eastside Shelter too.