Chief Meteorologist Eddie Garcia shows us your pets as we show our "Love 4 Pets"

It is Thursday! That means we are showing off your pets as we show our Love 4 Pets.

In the video above, we have Brandy and Dodger, Nero and Rip, Arthur and Edie, Reilly and Roland and, lastly, Chica and Roxy.

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.