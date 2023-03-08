Morning Shift Salute: Locker #505

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Locker #505 clothing bank has been working to clothe students in need and give them a sense of comfort that goes beyond just the clothes students wear.

The morning shift workers there were nominated and picked for the Morning Shift Salute.

Meteorologist Kira Miner saluted them with Blake’s Lotaburger coffee and burritos and heard about what they do.

Click here to nominate a group of morning shift workers that do their job well and work hard at what they do.

If your nomination is chosen, KOB 4 and Blake’s Lotaburger will deliver breakfast burritos and coffee to up to 40 workers.