Morning Shift Salute: NM School for the Blind and Visually Impaired

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Steve Stucker is back with another Morning Shift Salute. This time, he’s saluting New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Steve saluted the workers with Blake’s Lotaburger burritos and coffee and heard about what they do.

Click here to nominate a group of hard-working morning shift workers that do their job well.

KOB 4 and Blake’s Lotaburger will deliver breakfast burritos and coffee to up to 40 workers if we choose your nomination.