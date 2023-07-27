Skilled 4 Work: Trade jobs at national labs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In today’s Skilled 4 Work report, we tell you how the federal government is putting up millions of dollars to create high-tech trades jobs in New Mexico.

New Mexico is home to two of the world’s most prestigious nuclear laboratories. But even a cutting-edge lab depends on workers with skilled trades.

That’s why the Department of Energy’s Nuclear Security Administration has awarded $2.17 million in grants to create, and grow apprenticeship training programs.

A big chunk of that money will come to Albuquerque with the NNSA awarding $1.19 million to the Association of Journeymen, and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Local 412.

Workers trained through this grant program will be prepped for HVAC jobs at Sandia National Laboratory in Albuquerque, and as pipefitters for Los Alamos National Laboratory.