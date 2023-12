In partnership with New Mexico Magazine, we are recognizing the founder of Ruidoso Food 4 Kids, an organization that stepped up to feed the children of Ruidoso and the surrounding area.

In the video above, we honor the founder of Ruidoso Food 4 Kids, an organization that stepped up to feed the children of Ruidoso and the surrounding area.

Click here to read about more True Heroes that KOB 4 is honoring in partnership with New Mexico Magazine.