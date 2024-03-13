Duluth-WDIO Headlines

  • Comet in the night sky through March
    Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks has been spotted in the night sky. The comet has an orbital period of roughly 71 years. The name comes from two astronomers that each discovered it individually. 12P comes from the fact […]
  • Recipe: Chef Stuart’s Easy Spring Rolls
    Chef Stuart Gordon is sharing his simple spring roll recipe. Easy spring rolls Peanut sauce -½c peanut butter -¼c soy sauce -2 T sesame oil -2 T agave -2 T sambal -2 T rice, wine […]
  • Spring sippers to put on your wine shelf
    With spring in the air, Madison Sabol of Bourget Imports procured a few wines perfect for sipping this season. Koha Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand: “I really love a New Zealand sauvignon blanc for […]
  • Tinsley Ellis takes the stage at the West Theatre
    Tinsley Ellis will take the West Theatre stage Tuesday night as part of his “Naked Truth Tour.” “Naked Truth” is a new acoustic album, just released in February. It’s a stripped-down, more raw version of […]
  • Anonymous donor pledges $50,000 in matching money to Chester Bowl’s capital campaign
    (DULUTH, MN) – Chester Bowl is excited to announce a matching donation opportunity for their“Growing Up Chester” Capital Campaign to expand and renovate the Chalet! A donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has pledged a […]
  • Harbor City Roller Derby skates into a new season
    Harbor City Roller Derby has been practicing for their annual skate-a-thon and bout season. Each year the Twin Ports team hosts the skate-a-thon to raise money for the league. Saturday, March 23 from 2 – […]
  • Connecting and uplifting through the Empowered Women’s Network
    The Empowered Women’s Network has been connecting and uplifting women in Duluth for the past five years, and their work continues. “The Empowered Women’s Network was really started to help women connect with each other […]
  • Weekend Wrap: March-ing through
    We swung right through the days and soaked in winter rays, refueling at cafes, and winning a slot car race. Like The Lift on Facebook and follow on Instagram to share your photos next weekend. Or send them to […]
  • How to ‘close the loop’ on zero waste
    April Hepokoski of Esko tries to live with as little waste as she possibly can. She runs the Zero Waste Duluth Facebook page and encourages others to make easy environmentally friendly swaps too. She recently […]
  • Oscar flicks from page to screen
    Many great films come from great books. The Bookstore at Fitger’s carries several titles related to the 2024 Best Picture nominees: “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann “Erasure” by Percival Everett (Film was […]
  • The Process: Back pain relief
    Back pain can be brutal, but Brigette Williams has two exercises to reduce pain by building strength and stretching. A glute bridge or hip thrust strengthens the glutes, hamstrings, and hip flexors. Variations include doing […]
  • Movies with Michael: Acing your Oscars ballot
    The Oscars are this Sunday and when it comes to predicting the winners and crafting the perfect ballot for your Oscars Party or workplace pool, it’s not just about selecting personal favorites; it’s about the […]
  • Supporting the Ronald McDonald House with Shamrock Shakes
    Giving back to the Ronald McDonald House tastes sweet through St. Patrick’s Day. From March 7-17, over 220 Mcdonald’s across the Twin Ports and the Northland will donate $0.25 for each Shamrock shack and Oreo […]
  • Finding a coach that is right for you
    In this ever changing and complex world, we all need a least one person to talk with, who listens to us, and creates a space for us to be who we are. For this reason, […]
  • Author chat with Naomi Musch
    Author Naomi Musch has written 16 books, and her next one’s coming out this Fall. The next book is part of a series of novellas called Courting the Country Preacher which is set during the […]
  • Find out your financial personality
    Certified Financial Planner Michelle Buria, the Managing Director of Choreo, is highlighting a resource from Charles Schwab to find out your financial personality. Find out yours here. The post Find out your financial personality appeared […]
  • The Wild Cat Sanctuary introduces Cat Cam livestream to celebrate 25 years
    The closed-to-the-public Wild Cat Sanctuary in Sandstone is now live streaming some of the rescue felines on YouTube. For over two decades, lions, tigers, leopards, and even cheetahs have been roaming the Wildcat Sanctuary 40-acre […]
  • Excitement is brewing for Northland’s first ever cat cafe
    Purr-ogress is being made on the Northland’s first ever cat cafe: The Wired Whisker. It’s set to operate like a regular cafe- but with an adoption aspect. Guests will make reservations for the cat lounging […]
  • Beargrease fundraiser aims to bring back the community after their cancelation
    Friday, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is hosting a big fundraiser at The Depot to bring the mushing community together after 2024’s cancelation. The event starts at 5:30pm and goes until about 9:30pm. There […]
  • ‘Tourney Time’ chronicles the Minn. Boys State Hockey Tournament
    Tourney Time is back on Wednesday, and a book by the same title has been update in time for the 2024 Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament. David LaVaque, the high school hockey reporter for the […]
  • Human Development Center helping Northlanders struggling with mental health
    The Human Development Center has been serving the community for over 80 years when it comes to mental health resources. The program is a certified community behavioral health clinic. “We see it as an integrated approach,” says Recovery Director Brad Hoder, “If you look at mental health or substance use, it’s, it’s never just a face value problem.” […]
  • A push to March into Mentoring
    As we begin a new month, a push to March into Mentoring. Mentor North is asking community members to nominate caring adults to mentor Twin Ports youth. There are 56 kids on the waiting list. And […]
  • Roadside Gem: Franconia Sculpture Park
    The Franconia Sculpture Park is a roadside gem in Schafer, Minnesota where Highway 8 and Highway 95 meet. The eye-catching attraction is an outdoor museum that spreads across 50 acres. It’s been open for 25 years […]
  • Northland Strong: Mason Branstrator
    Northland adaptive recreation (formally known as Courage Kenny) has been a staple in our region for many years. Providing recreational opportunities and changing lives for those with disabilities. For one […]
  • Northland Strong: Joe and Kathy Caulfield
    Joe and Kathy Caulfield have quite the party planned for their 50th anniversary. They are hosting an open house at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, Friday, July […]
  • Northland Strong: Tom Kasper and the Open Hands Food Project
    Tom Kasper has been watering and weeding at Bending Birches Greenhouse since 2016. “We specialize in doing things organically. And part of our mission to do things right is to […]
  • Northland Strong: Hiti’s Helpers
    Randy Hiti loved serving his community as a volunteer firefighter for Rice Lake. He was responding to a call, when he died in February of 2015. “We buried him on […]
  • Northland Strong: Truck driver earns Highway Angel award
    Thaddeus Paulson dreamed of becoming a truck driver. “I’ve always wanted the responsibility. I love the equipment, I love the machines. I grew up on a farm,” he told us. […]
  • Northland Strong: Hockey coach defeats cancer
    Right from birth, Jeff Ralston had an uphill battle. “I had meningitis when I was first born, and spent the first month of my life in the hospital, in the […]
  • Boy Scout Troop 7 shovels out fire hydrants for a good cause
    It gets very snowy in the Northland, to say the least. However, did you ever think about how that affects the first responders? More specifically firefighters? Well the truth is, […]
  • Adaptive yoga for all
    Check out how Courage Kenny makes yoga an accessible activity for everyone. “My experience with adaptive yoga is it gives me so much, and it gives me so much that […]
  • Northland Strong: Fitz Fitzgerald
    Fitz Fitzgerald is right at home on his quiet property near Ely. “I knew the minute I got here it was home,” he said. It’s a long way from where […]
  • Grand Rapids Marching Band: Cadence of Excellence
    The Grand Rapids High School marching band has been a leader in the competitive marching band world for over three decades. They are the only competitive marching band north of […]
  • Northland Strong: Dom the bus driver
    Dom Sereno is living his dream of becoming a school bus driver. His inspiration was his former driver, Penny, who he shared long chats with. “It is surreal. I was […]
  • Northland Strong: Blake Conklin
    A section of Superior street was blocked off in downtown Duluth Wednesday for an event called, Bags and Brews. It was a bag tournament with live music, drinks and food […]
  • Northland Strong: Meet Zeke Priest
    Imagine being seven years old and your whole life has unfortunately been dealing with adult doctors and nurses. Now, with the help of Courage Kenny seven year old Zeke Priest […]
  • Northland Strong: Heather and Lily
    In December 2018, Dr. Heather Buchholz noticed something was wrong with her 18-month old daughter Lily. “We had noticed that she had just not really seemed to have much energy […]
  • Northland Strong: Brok Hansmeyer
    For Duluthian Brok Hansmeyer, an evening bike ride on a local trail was once part of his regular routine. “I would go, you know, several nights a week. After the […]
  • Northland Strong: Lilly Haldorsen
    Lilly Haldorsen was just 5-years-old when she arrived in Duluth from her home country of Norway. That was in June, 1923. “My father was in the shipping business. But after […]
  • Northland Strong: Coach Jimmy
    In Barnum, you will find Front Street Training Center. A gym that was started roughly two years ago during covid when gyms were shut down. It was a place for […]
  • Northland Strong: Greg and Juliana Grell
    Hoping for the best is something most of try to do as we make our way through life. Often times things turn out just fine, but when they don’t, having […]
  • Northland Strong: Julie LeBlanc
    Almost exactly 20 years after Julie LeBlanc donned the Ashland Fire Department uniform, she’ll hang it up. She joined the department in June 2002 and retired May 31, 2022. Family, […]
  • Northland Strong: Mason Archibald
    The sporting world is full of stories from great plays, to records broken, and even inspirational ones, like Mason Archibald. A sophomore at Proctor High School he is visually impaired […]
  • Weatherz School: Why we have Leap Day almost every four years
    It’s the 29th of February, a day we have almost every four years. As you probably know, a year is defined by the time it takes for one trip around […]
  • Weatherz School: Understanding normal
    When you hear the word “normal” you might think of it as describing something that is typical or ordinary. For example, one could say Chief Meteorologist Justin Liles is not […]
  • Weatherz School: Tracking changing daylight hours
    A sunrise can be a stunning display, but to catch one, you have to know when it’s coming. Especially here in the Northland, the time that the sun rises and […]
  • Weatherz School: Lake effect snow
    Of all the curve balls that Lake Superior throws at us, lake effect snow is one of the most interesting and most impactful. It all begins with cold air. A […]
  • Weatherz School: Where rain reports come from
    When rain is coming down in buckets, curiosity begs the question, how much are we getting? For an accurate answer, a literal bucket won’t cut it. An official rain gauge […]
  • Weatherz School: Lake Superior and our temps
    Lake Superior keeps things interesting for those spending time near it. When it comes to how the lake affects our temperatures, the main factors are the time of year, and […]
  • Weatherz School: Upwelling
    Lake Superior has the largest surface area of any freshwater lake in the world. Because of its immense size, it takes a long time for the temperature to respond to […]
  • Weatherz School: What’s the WBGT?
    I was recently at a baseball game, and it was hot. I was sweaty just sitting there, trying to hide from the sun under an umbrella. I checked the temperature […]
  • Weatherz School: Why the sky is blue
    Anyone who has ever put an eye to the sky can tell you that it’s blue. It’s a basic fact of life. But what isn’t as obvious is the reason […]
  • Weatherz School: Drought
    How do you know you’re in a drought? Can you tell based on a starved lawn, or a local stream that’s running low? Or maybe you know you’re in a […]
  • Weatherz School: Jet stream
    Hearing “jet stream” may evoke an image of a jet plane. It turns out there is a connection between the two. Pilots get a front row seat to this important […]
  • Weatherz School: Dew point and humidity
    On a sweltering summer day, humidity becomes public enemy number one. Everyone complains about it. I say we should cut humidity a break, because it turns out, what we’re really […]
  • Weatherz School: Air pressure
    Air pressure. It matters when you’re wanting to toss the pig skin or take your bike out for the first time of the year, but why do we care about […]
  • Weatherz School: The smell of rain
    There’s something nostalgic about a rainy day. Perhaps it’s because the wet weather hits home with all of our senses. You can listen to the rain against the window. You […]
  • Weatherz School: Spot the space station
    It’s not a bird… and it’s not a plane… It’s the International Space Station! The ISS is easy to spot if you know where and when to look up. The […]
  • Weatherz School: Anthropogenic snow
    When you hear “man-made snow,” you might imagine a snow gun at a ski hill making fresh powder. While it isn’t quite the same as firing up a snow machine, […]
  • Weatherz School: Behind the scenes of broadcast meteorology
    You’re used to seeing the forecast on the news, but what goes into assembling that forecast? Let’s pull back the curtain on the whole process. A couple of hours before […]
  • Weatherz School: The skip & AM radio
    At night, you can listen to AM radio from stations on the other side of the country. To find out why, we need to look high into the atmosphere. Not […]
  • Weatherz School: Surface fronts
    When discussing the forecast, we show maps that track approaching weather system and their fronts. Let’s dive into what these symbols represent. Fronts are lines on weather maps that represent […]
  • Weatherz School: Sundogs, halos and pillars
    When the right conditions come into place, the atmosphere can provide us with stunning visual effects. In order to understand the cause of what we’re seeing, let’s establish the difference […]