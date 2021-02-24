4 counties reach Turquoise level, 6 achieve Green status in state's reopening map | KOB 4

4 counties reach Turquoise level, 6 achieve Green status in state's reopening map

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 24, 2021 03:01 PM
Created: February 24, 2021 03:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Multiple New Mexico counties improved in the state's Red to Green Framework for safe reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Four counties, Harding, Union, Sierra and Catron, are in the new Turquoise level. It's the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.

Six counties are in Green:

  • Los Alamos 
  • De Baca
  • Taos
  • Torrance
  • Mora
  • Quay

The remainder of the counties are in yellow or red. Dona Ana County was the only county to move backwards in the state's reopening guidance. It went from yellow to red. 

Click here to see the state map to see how your county is doing in the battle against COVID-19


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

