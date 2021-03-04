Navajo Nation reports 20 COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

It has nearly been a year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported on the Navajo Nation. The first confirmed case was on March 17, 2020. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said his office will coordinate a virtual event to honor and remember the lives that have been lost since then.

"Despite all of the adversities, challenges and uncertainties that we have experienced over the last year, our Navajo people and frontline warriors continue to show their determination, resilience and faith," Nez said. "We are seeing our data improve little by little, but we must remain focused and continue to support one another to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19."