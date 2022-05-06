New Mexico braces for 100 hours of 'worst possible' fire conditions

"Under high wind events like we are expecting this weekend, we could see spotting up to a mile – half-mile to a mile – which is pretty extreme," Dave Bales said.

The area has seen gusts of 60+ mph before, but what makes this weekend historic is the fact that the wind will be sustained for days, not just a 24-hour period.

"We're going to use federal resources, state resources, local resources, private sector resources, and we're going to do everything in our power," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a briefing Friday. "I feel pretty confident that we will be able to deliver, getting a number of manufactured housing units available and placed in safe areas."

The governor said the state is making every effort to secure as many benefits as possible.

"I want all of it," Lujan Grisham said. "I don't know how much the state will be eligible from the feds, but we're going to ask. If there's a benefit, I want it made available. Whatever that is... shelter, housing, livestock, fencing, pets, utility assistance, unemployment assistance, which we already have available now that the declaration is signed."

A disaster declaration signed by President Joe Biden earlier this week unlocks funding that will go directly to New Mexicans. FEMA officials are encouraging those who have insurance to submit a claim first, then apply for federal aid anyway, because the agency may be able to help cover what insurance companies cannot.

"Don't give up," said Sandy Eslinger, FEMA coordinator. "The reason why we're putting people out there on the ground is to help people get registered if they're having problems with the process."

EVACUATION UPDATE (4 p.m. May 6) — New evacuations have been issued for the communities of Holman and Chacon in Mora County. Evacuees leaving Mora must utilize Highway 434 to Angel Fire, 442 to Wagon Mound or 518 North to Taos. These roads are open for evacuation only - no reentry is allowed. The nearest shelter is Peñasco High School. If you need help evacuating, call New Mexico State Police at (505) 827-9300.

WILDFIRE WATCH