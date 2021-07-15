State auditor finds governor did not violate law with purchases from contingency fund | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

State auditor finds governor did not violate law with purchases from contingency fund

State auditor finds governor did not violate law with purchases from contingency fund

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 15, 2021 08:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colon released his findings of an examination into the governor's use of her contingency fund.

4 Investigates revealed that the governor used the fund to purchase thousands of dollars worth of groceries, liquor, dry cleaning and shoe and boot repairs.

The report says the "statutory authority remains ambiguous without definitions concerning what constitutes 'expenses directly connected with obligations of the elected office of governor', which could be broadly interpreted."

The governor’s contingency fund is paid for by taxpayers, and appropriated by the New Mexico legislature for the governor to spend on functions, events or items to promote New Mexico.  

Senate Republicans called for the review.

Colon said the legislature may want to review the matter and add clarification to how the fund should be used. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 155 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 155 additional COVID-19 cases
New buildings planned for Central and Broadway
New buildings planned for Central and Broadway
Changes in store for Zoo Nights
Changes in store for Zoo Nights
Child tax credit begins going out to New Mexicans
Child tax credit begins going out to New Mexicans
Ousted Albuquerque police chief files whistleblower lawsuit
Ousted Albuquerque police chief files whistleblower lawsuit