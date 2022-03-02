Watch: Authorities hold news conference after officer, civilian killed in I-25 pursuit | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Watch: Authorities hold news conference after officer, civilian killed in I-25 pursuit

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 02, 2022 07:43 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe police officer and a motorist were killed Wednesday in a crash on I-25. Authorities said they were pursuing a kidnapping suspect driving the wrong way on I-25 when the crash happened. The suspect is still at large.

The Santa Fe Police Department and New Mexico State Police provided an update Wednesday evening for the public. They also identified the officer killed, 43-year-old Robert Duran.

Officer Duran is the third Santa Fe Police officer lost in the line of duty.

Click on the video above to watch the full news conference.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Santa Fe police ID officer killed in I-25 pursuit; kidnapping suspect still at large
Santa Fe police ID officer killed in I-25 pursuit; kidnapping suspect still at large
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 16 new deaths, 236 hospitalizations, 440 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 16 new deaths, 236 hospitalizations, 440 cases
Aztec woman spends 24 hours in below-freezing temperatures lost with pet dog
Aztec woman spends 24 hours in below-freezing temperatures lost with pet dog
Suspected street racer crashes into Albuquerque yard
Suspected street racer crashes into Albuquerque yard
'Beyond Van Gogh' comes to life in the Sawmill District
<strong> </strong>'Beyond Van Gogh' comes to life in the Sawmill District