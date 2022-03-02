Watch: Authorities hold news conference after officer, civilian killed in I-25 pursuit

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 02, 2022 07:43 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe police officer and a motorist were killed Wednesday in a crash on I-25. Authorities said they were pursuing a kidnapping suspect driving the wrong way on I-25 when the crash happened. The suspect is still at large.
The Santa Fe Police Department and New Mexico State Police provided an update Wednesday evening for the public. They also identified the officer killed, 43-year-old Robert Duran.
Officer Duran is the third Santa Fe Police officer lost in the line of duty.
Click on the video above to watch the full news conference.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company